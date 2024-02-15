Windsor supermarket gifts grocery vouchers to 160 families

Since 2018, a local supermarket in Windsor has led a community effort to help those in need.

It’s called the Annual Charron Community Fund, and the monies donated to the fund help buy groceries for Ford City residents and elsewhere in the city.

Samir and Faith Zoura own Charron's Quality Market on Whelpton Street. The couple started the annual Charron Community Fund with the aim of converting public cash donations into $20 food vouchers to be used at their store.

The response from the community has been very positive since the initiative began six years ago.

On this upcoming Family Day, $25 vouchers will be given out to 160 families.

For Samir Zoura, efforts to help others is an individual and community responsibility, and a little can go a long way to make a positive difference when each of us chips in.

"We're blessed because we have received more donations this year than any other,” said Zoura. “And, that's the reason we're giving out $25 worth of groceries [this year]."