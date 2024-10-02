Man arrested for applying substance on gas station keypads: CKPS

Chatham-Kent police say a 63-year-old man has been arrested for applying substance on gas station keypads.

On Sept. 4 at 4:52 p.m., police say the man attended a gas station on Richmond Street in Chatham and captured via video surveillance applying a substance on the keypad of a pump station.

Officers say the man left the area only to return a short time later in a different vehicle and to a different pump station. During the second visit, the man was again captured via video surveillance repeating the same actions.

The pump was inspected, deemed to be unusable and requiring repairs.

The man was identified through surveillance footage and contacted regarding the charges.

On Oct.1 at 4:11 p.m. the Chatham man attended Chatham-Kent Police headquarters and turned himself into the police. He was released with conditions and a future court date of Oct. 28, 2024. He has been charged with two counts of mischief over $5000.