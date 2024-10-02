Lakeshore welcomes new Ward 2 councillor

The Municipality of Lakeshore has welcomed a new Ward 2 councillor.

Michael Hoffman was sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting.

“On behalf of Lakeshore, I would like to officially welcome Michael Hoffman as our Ward 2 Councillor,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey.

“Stepping into this role is no small task and we appreciate Michael’s commitment to serving our communities. His background and passion for Lakeshore makes him an excellent addition to our team and we are excited to work with you as we build upon the success of the first half of council’s term.”

Hoffman is joining council following the passing of Councillor Paddy Byrne in July.

“I am proud and honoured to continue the tradition of the great work done on council by Paddy Byrne,” said Hoffman.

“I look forward to becoming an integral member of this team moving forward.”