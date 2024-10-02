WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Stolen vehicle leads to arrest, one suspect at large: Police

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A man has been arrested by the Chatham-Kent Police Service (CKPS) following a vehicle theft investigation. One suspect remains at large.

    On Sept. 15, the CKPS received reports of a vehicle stolen from an address on Industrial Road in Thamesville.

    On Sept. 18, the vehicle was seen on Littlejohn Road in Bothwell. The following day, Sept. 19, it was seen on Tower Road in Bothwell.

    Police said the vehicle was recovered on Tower Road after the occupants ran from the area. The K9 Unit and a drone were deployed to search the area.

    On Oct. 1, the CKPS and OPP found and arrested a person in Alvinston.

    The 37-year-old Chatham-Kent man is now facing a possession of stolen property charge.

    A second person is still wanted in relation to the investigation.

