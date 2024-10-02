Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravan sales up: Report

Canadian-made Chrysler Grand Caravans have seen sales jump over the third quarter and calendar year. According to FCA Canada, sales were up by 79 per cent this quarter and up 85 per cent for the calendar-year to date.

The third quarter saw increases for the Canadian-made Ram Heavy Duty and Ram ProMaster and ProMaster EV.

According to the report, a total of 31,112 vehicles were sold in the third quarter. That’s a decline of 24 per cent versus the third quarter of 2023, despite certain models seeing success.

“The third quarter of 2024 was a pivotal period as we strategically right-sized inventory levels to market demand and set the stage for the highly anticipated launches of the made-in-Canada, all-electric 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona and the Jeep Wagoneer S,” said Jeff Hines, president of Stellantis Canada.

“As we gear up for the 2025 model year and beyond, we’re committed to providing consumers class-leading vehicles with advanced technology and multi-energy powertrains across a diverse portfolio of iconic brands, all at competitive value.”

The Jeep Compass has seen growth in sales over the last six quarters and the Jeep Grand Cherokee L has also seen a jump in sales.

The report also said the new fully electric Fiat 500e is attracting more buyers as it’s Canada’s lowest 2024 MSRP all-electric vehicle. More than 650 have been sold this year.