WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver charged following collision with pedestrian

    Windsor emergency services on scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 1, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor emergency services on scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 1, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    An incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East has resulted in charges.

    Just before 1:30 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to the incident. Officers said a pedestrian was crossing the street with the crosswalk signal on when they were struck by a vehicle.

    The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The 71-year-old man, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, remained on scene.

    The driver has been charged with making a turn not in safety.

