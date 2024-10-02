Driver charged following collision with pedestrian

An incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on Tuesday at Goyeau Street and Chatham Street East has resulted in charges.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to the incident. Officers said a pedestrian was crossing the street with the crosswalk signal on when they were struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The 71-year-old man, who was reportedly driving the vehicle, remained on scene.

The driver has been charged with making a turn not in safety.