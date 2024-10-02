WINDSOR
    2024 Fall Beer and Cider Festival returns to Windsor this weekend

    The 2024 Fall Beer and Cider Festival is quickly approaching, coming up on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the WindsorEats Food Hall.

    The festival will feature 11 breweries and cideries with over 40 beers and ciders to sample.

    Attendees can learn more about the beverages as they will be poured by those who make them. Full-sized servings can also be bought if you find a drink you enjoy.

    Cocktails, like WindsorEats’ margaritas, will also be available for purchase, as well as closed drinks to take home.

    Whoa Nellie! will be on stage, providing americana, country and new traditional music.

    Tickets are available for $15. For more information and advance tickets, visit WindsorEats’ website

