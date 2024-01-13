WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires announce team’s new captain

    Windsor Spitfire’s Liam Greentree is the team’s 59th ever captain. (Source: Windsor Spitfires/X) Windsor Spitfire’s Liam Greentree is the team’s 59th ever captain. (Source: Windsor Spitfires/X)
    The Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club has announced forward Liam Greentree has been named the Captain of the Windsor Spitfires. Greentree is the 59th captain in the team’s history.

    The 18-year-old Oshawa native was selected 34th overall in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection by the Windsor Spitfires.

    Since joining the Spitfires, Greentree has played 96 career regular season and an additional 4 playoff games since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

    Greentree’s rookie season saw 25 goals and 20 assists for 45 points while playing in 61 games last season.

    This season, Greentree has long surprassed his point total, sitting with 53 points through the first half of the season, includes 23 goals and a new career high of 30 assists.

