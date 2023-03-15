Windsor Spitfire one goal away from 50 goal milestone
Tecumseh, Ont. native Matthew Maggio is on the cusp of reaching a milestone for this season, but his focus is on the game.
“I'm just [going to] do what I can for the team tonight to get the two points,” Maggio said prior to Wednesday’s game against the Saginaw Spirit.
Many fans are hoping a Spitfires win includes a goal by Maggio — the overage forward is one goal shy of reaching the 50-goal plateau.
“I know [kind of] what's at stake here but I think I'm really just trying to block that out and not really focus on that,” he said.
The New York Islanders draft pick has six games to hit the mark. Last season Maggio went goal-less in his final six games and fell two goals short of the 40-goal mark. His line mate Jacob Maillet is hoping to help Maggio reach his goal.
“I don't [want to] say I'll be looking for him but I definitely will be,” said Maillet. “I know that any chance he gets he's got a chance to put it in the net.”
Maggio credits teammates like Maillet for his success.
Matthew Maggio has been drafted to the New York Islanders. (Source: New York Islanders/Twitter)“I think a lot of praise goes to them for how much they've [kind of] helped me get the puck and put it on my stick,” he said.
Maggio recently scored his 200th career point and was the first OHL player to hit the 100-point mark this season. On the verge of 50 goals, Maggio could become the first in the league to hit the mark this season. If he does, he’ll become the first Spitfire to do so since Steve Ott, of Stoney Point, in 2001.
The most recent Windsorite to score 50-goals as a Spitfire is Tim Findlay.
“It took me ‘til the third period of that last game of the year to get it so yeah, it was [kind of] nerve-racking,” recalled Findlay, who could have taken the game off but decided to make the six-hour bus trip to the Sault. That final game was played on March 15, 1996.
He added, “I'm [going to] go tonight and cheer him on and hopefully he can make it happen. If he does yeah that would be a pretty interesting coincidence that same day however many years later.”
The Spits finished 15th overall in 1996 and were knocked out in the first round. This year the Spits are trying to lock up their second straight Western Conference title with the captain Maggio guiding the ship.
“I think we put ourselves in a good spot. Now it just comes down to us. How we play these next few games to lock that up but it's super important for us,” he said.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.
'I'm a very proud Winnipegger': Chris Jericho honoured by mayor and premier
On Wednesday, wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honoured with a street named after him and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Kitchener
-
'It's a really, really disturbing feeling': Ontario doulas recount experience being misled by woman claiming to need their service
At least a dozen doulas have come forward and said they were victims to Kaitlyn Braun – a 24-year-old Brantford woman facing dozens of criminal charges after police said she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
London
-
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
-
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
-
New study shows how technology provides mental health support to patients with chronic health issues
Researchers at Lawson Health Research Institute have conducted a pilot study that showed how technology could improve the lives of people suffering from both mental health and physical disorders.
Barrie
-
Fired employees to return to work after CLASS and OPSEU reach agreement
CLASS, a non-profit community group in Alliston providing care for people with developmental disabilities, announced it had reversed the termination of three employees one week after the union protested outside head office, alleging the workers were fired for raising health and safety concerns.
-
Burk's Falls, Ont. man's unique night sky photo selected for Smithsonian exhibition
Burk's Falls, Ont. resident Todd Carlson's passion for astronomy has given him international recognition with a unique photo he captured of the night sky during the 2003 blackout, which will soon be featured in the Smithsonian Institution.
-
Up to 15cm of snow could cause hazardous road conditions this week: Here's where
Mother Nature is whipping up another winter storm this week, with up to 15 centimetres possible heading into the weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Man accused of lying about seeing Sudbury murder suspect insists he was always telling the truth
The defence was on the offensive again Wednesday in Sudbury at the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
-
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
-
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
-
Bettman: Senators sale 'a matter of weeks'
The sale of the Ottawa Senators is entering a new phase and could be decided in a matter of weeks, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Accused murderer released on bail in Ontario despite prior criminal charges
An accused murderer was released on bail in Ontario this week after allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a bar.
-
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
-
Ontario just lived through one of the darkest winters in more than 80 years
If you found yourself pining for some sunshine in Ontario in recent months, it’s likely because the province just lived through one of the darkest winter seasons in nearly a century.
Montreal
-
Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting
Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon.
-
Montreal failing to stop racism against public servants: opposition
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is calling for an independent investigation into working conditions at the city. On Wednesday, Ensemble Montreal criticized the city's efforts in the fight against racism, calling the situation completely unacceptable.
-
Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
-
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in N.S. decrease in the month of February
The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in Nova Scotia decreased in February, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Wednesday.
Winnipeg
-
Settlement offer for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit approved by EPC
A settlement offer for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project has been approved by the mayor's inner cricle.
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: RCMP
Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Calgary
-
Calgary Transit union, passengers speak out amid ongoing CTrain safety concerns
A violent incident that unfolded at a Calgary LRT station on Wednesday is prompting renewed calls for improved safety measures.
-
Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread
Crude oil prices took a beating Wednesday as market chaos related to a spreading banking crisis continued.
-
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
Edmonton
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
'An exercise of freedom': Topless protester stormed Junos for climate action awareness
The topless streaker whose brief protest made international headlines says it was easy to get on the Juno Awards stage Monday evening.
-
Crime within Edmonton's transit system continues to escalate, despite new efforts by police and their partners
Reports of violent crime at Edmonton's transit locations rose by nearly 53 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to new data from Edmonton Police Service.
Vancouver
-
Families of those killed by police officers remember loved ones in Vancouver art exhibit
A small art gallery in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside was packed Wednesday afternoon with people who've been affected by police violence.
-
24-year-old woman's death in Abbotsford being investigated as suspicious: police
The death of a 24-year-old woman in Abbotsford Tuesday night is believed to be suspicious, and police say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.
-
No word from 38-year-old woman for weeks, family concerned: Richmond RCMP
The family of a woman who was last seen in Richmond months ago say the 38-year-old hasn’t been in contact for weeks, sparking concern and a public appeal by police.