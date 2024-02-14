WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor senior charged with defrauding charity of over $362,000

    Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo) Windsor Police Services headquarters. (CTV News file photo)
    Windsor police have charged an 81-year-old man after he allegedly defrauded a local charity out of over $362,000.

    The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in August 2023 after receiving a report that a one-time board member had stolen a large amount of money from the not-for-profit organization.

    Through their investigation, officers discovered that a total of $362,739 intended for the charity was instead deposited into the suspect’s personal bank accounts.

    Investigators say they determined that the fraud occurred over a 12-year period, from September 2011 until June 2023.

    On Feb. 13, officers located and arrested Sushil Kumar Jain in the 3200 block of Everts Avenue. He has been charged with:

    • Fraud over $5,000

    • Laundering the proceeds of crime

    • Possession of property obtained by crime

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit at (519) 255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

    If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.

