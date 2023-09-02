Windsor Salt strike comes to an end, second tornado hits region, advisory issued for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S.: Top Windsor stories this week
Tentative agreement reached after 192-day Windsor Salt strike, a second tornado confirmed in the region, and a Windsor man applauds the Canadian government’s move to issue a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S.
Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
Windsor Salt workers ratify new collective agreement, ending strike
Windsor Salt workers returned to the picket line in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after a deal was rejected. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)
After 192 days on strike, a new tentative agreement has been ratified between Windsor Salt and its employees, the president of Unifor Local 1959 said on Sunday.
On Aug. 24, a Facebook post by Unifor locals 240 and 1959 said they had reached a tentative contract. On Sunday, a tentative agreement was ratified between Windsor Salt and its employees, according to President of Unifor Local 1959 Bill Wark.
There are three units of workers at the mine, and all three units voted in favour of the new deal.
The Ojibway Mine ratified a new collective agreement with production employees voting 69 per cent voting in favour.
'I heard it, and it shook the house': Another tornado confirmed in the region
Drone view of collapsed barn with debris tossed into the field, Lakeshore Road 103. (Source: Northern Tornadoes Project)
A second tornado has been confirmed following storms that blasted the region on Aug. 24.
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
Friends and family were helping Tecumseh resident Barbara Saxson clear her property of debris on Monday. Saxson said she wasn’t surprised when the tornado was confirmed.
“I heard it, and it shook the house,” Saxson said. “So I ran out and I said, what's going on? And everyone looked at me like I was a little crazy. And then they saw it. So yeah, it was immense.”
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital Ouellette Campus in Windsor, Ont. on Monday, June 19, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.
A total of 10 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit. Eight of the 10 patients were symptomatic, while two patients were asymptomatic.
Visitors are being asked to comply with their mandatory masking requirement, as well as take further protective measures such as wearing gowns where required, to help protect patients, staff, and other visitors.
Canada's advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers heading to U.S. long overdue, says Windsor man
Shaun Gereghty is seen in Windsor, Ont. on Aug. 30, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
It's been seven years since Shaun Gereghty has crossed the land border from Windsor to Detroit — and he said past experiences in the U.S. have left him with no desire to change that anytime soon.
"My very first experience with gunfight was outside of a gay bar in Detroit," he said.
He's applauding a move from the Canadian government to issue a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ travellers, advising them to exercise caution when visiting the United States.
The travel advisory, which was quietly added to the federal government's website this week, reads: "Some states have enacted laws and policies that may affect 2SLGBTQI+ persons. Check relevant state and local laws."
$165,000 in drugs and a gun seized in Windsor and Lakeshore
Drugs and gun seized in Windsor, Ont., and Lakeshore, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)
Windsor police have arrested three suspects and seized over $165,000 in illicit drugs and a firearm from homes in east Windsor and Lakeshore.
On Aug. 30, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants at a home in the 1800 block of Albert Road in Windsor as well as at a residence on Regina Street in Lakeshore.
The searches followed a multi-month investigation by the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) into a suspected drug network with links to a Hamilton street gang.
During their search, officers seized over 661 grams of fentanyl, 50 tablets of Percocet, a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, and over 394 grams of an unknown substance believed to be a cutting agent. Officers also recovered a 9mm firearm, 55 rounds of ammunition, $2,185 in cash, and five cellular phones.
What's behind Canada's housing crisis? Decades of policy failures, says former deputy PM
Canada's housing crunch is the result of decades of poor policy stemming from the federal government leaving the issue to the provinces in the 1980s, according to one former deputy prime minister.
Russia says it thwarted attacks on Crimea bridge. Shelling and strikes leave at least 3 dead
Russia said Saturday its forces destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones being used in an attempt to attack a key bridge linking Russia to the Moscow-annexed Crimean Peninsula, forcing its temporary closure for a third time in less than a year.
N.W.T. officials set to share details about lifting of Yellowknife evacuation order
Residents of Yellowknife and a nearby First Nation have been told they'll be allowed home as early as Sept. 6, barring any increase in wildfire risk.
New COVID variant no cause for parental panic, but kids need flu shot: B.C. doctor
A pediatric infectious disease doctor says there's nothing to suggest that B.C. parents sending kids back to school next week need to make big changes in how they manage COVID-19 after a new variant was discovered in the province.
'Douglas deserved a lot more': Sister questions adequacy of medical care for inmate who died in B.C. prison
Danielle Martin knows her brother's death in a B.C. prison in July may have been unavoidable, but she's still frustrated by allegations that his repeated requests for medical attention went unaddressed.
Toronto church Revivaltime Tabernacle says it will no longer shelter asylum claimants
Revivaltime Tabernacle, a church that took in several hundred recent asylum claimants over the past few months in response to Toronto's shelter space crisis, says it will no longer be open as a shelter.
NDP 'absolutely' angling to leverage Liberal dip in polls for movement on key policies
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he 'absolutely' feels he has the leverage to angle for action on his party's policy priorities, thanks to the Liberals' recent drop in the polls.
Almost half of Canadians living paycheque to paycheque, while support grows for Poilievre's Conservatives: poll
A new Leger poll suggests nearly half of Canadians are living paycheque to paycheque as the cost of living crisis continues to squeeze household budgets, and young people are more likely to say their finances are in poor shape.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been one of the hardest years of our life': Mother speaks out on one-year anniversary of son's sudden death
It’s been one year since the sudden death of Eli Palfreyman, a junior hockey player in the community of Ayr.
-
Ambulance offload times down more than four hours at Guelph General Hospital
Ambulance offload times have dropped significantly at Guelph General Hospital (GGH) – to wait times paramedics and hospital staff haven’t seen since before the pandemic.
-
Traffic restrictions in place as thousands of university students move to Waterloo
University of Waterloo will see about 5,000 first-years move into residence by Sunday. Wilfrid Laurier is expecting around 3,350.
London
-
Serious crash at rural intersection north of Aylmer, Ont. sends four to hospital
Four people were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries Saturday morning after a serious crash at the intersection of Imperial Road and Lyons Line in Malahide Township north of Aylmer, Ont.
-
Fire damages popular restaurant in Grand Bend, Ont. on eve of long weekend
Firefighters from Lambton Shores responded to reports of fire and thick smoke at F.I.N.E. A Restaurant on Ontario Street just after 2 p.m. on Friday.
-
Polluted air can reduce human lifespan more than smoking, new data shows
Breathing in polluted air is so harmful, it can actually have a greater impact on humans lifespan than smoking, according to new data.
Barrie
-
Charges laid after single-vehicle collision in Oro Medonte
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision in Oro Medonte on Friday.
-
Road closures, checkpoints and hefty fines: Wasaga Beach and OPP crackdown on H20i car rally
Residents and visitors in Wasaga Beach can expect a significant police presence over Labour Day weekend, with the OPP warning dangerous driving "will not be tolerated" as police and the Town aim to stop an illegal car rally before it starts.
-
Man seriously injured following lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene
Ontario's watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious injury of a man following a lengthy standoff with police in Penetanguishene.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury doctor part of research into ways to treat breast cancer without radiation
Research published last month in the New England Journal of Medicine and co-authored by a Sudbury oncologist could help many breast cancer patients avoid radiation therapy.
-
-
Sudbury's hot in-place road recycling pilot work found to be poor quality
City of Greater Sudbury staff say testing of a $1.8 million recycled asphalt paving project on the Kingsway this summer found the work doesn't meet the standards agreed to with the contractor.
Ottawa
-
OPP investigating fatal collision on St. Lawrence River near Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after a marine collision on the St. Lawrence River.
-
Vehicle fire at NAC parking garage prompts brief evacuation
A vehicle fire at the National Arts Centre's parking garage Friday prompted a brief evacuation, but the shows did go on.
-
Several drivers stopped for speeding on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say several drivers have already been stopped for speeding on Highway 401 south of Ottawa this long weekend, including some who had unsecured children in the vehicle.
Toronto
-
-
A new food and drink festival is coming to North York at Mel Lastman Square
For those wishing that Toronto’s summer festival season lasted a bit longer, there’s a brand-new outdoor food and drink festival happening in North York next weekend that will feature more than 50 diverse vendors.
-
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto?
The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend.
Montreal
-
Quebec's language watchdog looking into complaints against Asian grocery store
A large Asian grocery store has received complaints for not respecting Quebec's French language laws. T&T Supermarket has many products from Asia and many of them do not respect Quebec’s language laws.
-
3 cars damaged in suspected Cote-Saint-Luc arson attack
Montreal police are investigating a suspected case of arson that damaged multiple vehicles parked near a Cote-Saint-Luc apartment building early Saturday morning.
-
Non-binary person speaks out on controversy surrounding Quebec teacher using Mx. pronoun
It should be up to teachers to choose their preferred pronoun, regardless of gender identity, says a non-binary person in Quebec in response to a controversy at a school southeast of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier marks 25 years since crash of Swissair Flight 111 that killed 229 people
Premier Tim Houston is marking 25 years since the crash of Swissair Flight 111 off Nova Scotia claimed the lives of 229 passengers and crew.
-
Concerns grow in N.S. over violence surrounding unauthorized lobster fishing
Area politicians and the head of a commercial fishing association say they are concerned the conflict around unauthorized lobster fishing in southwest Nova Scotia could be heating up again.
-
Construction work on Halifax bridge results in holiday weekend closure
The MacDonald Bridge in Halifax will be closed for construction during the Labour Day weekend.
Winnipeg
-
North End Sewage Treatment Plant budget could be increasing by nearly $500M
The budget for upgrading the North End Sewage Treatment Plant could be increasing by nearly $500 million.
-
Trial begins for Manitoba correctional officer charged in inmate's death
The trial for a Manitoba correctional officer charged in the death of an Indigenous inmate has started.
-
Jimmy Buffett's laid-back party vibe created adoring 'Parrotheads' and success beyond music
A statement posted to Jimmy Buffett's official website and social media pages announced his passing on Friday at age 76. The statement did not say where the "Margaritaville" singer died or give a cause.
Calgary
-
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo Lake
A teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Edmonton
-
1 man seriously injured in Friday afternoon incident at Edmonton business when he gets dragged by truck
A Friday afternoon collision between a vehicle and an employee left one man in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
-
Vancouver
-
Coquitlam man with epilepsy advocates for surgical seizure treatment only available in the U.S.
29-year-old Daniel DelBianco was a teenager playing major junior hockey when he experienced his first seizure. In the decade since, he’s been diagnosed with a seizure disorder that impacts every part of his personal and professional life.
-
-
Victim identified, suspect charged in Surrey murder
A second-degree murder charge has been laid five days after a man was found dead at a home in Surrey, according to authorities.