Windsor's vacant home tax program draws more than 150 complaints from residents

The City of Windsor has received more than 12 dozen complaints from residents about vacant homes since launching a tax program to address the issue four months ago.

The program aims to increase housing supply by reducing vacancy rates.

In Windsor's Sandwich neighbourhood, vacant homes are a common sight.

"It's sad. It's sad when you have so many homeless people. It’s sad for all those people who need homes. They deserve a home,” said Richard Caibaiosai, who has lived in Windsor's west end for five years.

This situation is part of the reason the city introduced a tax on vacant homes this past March.

Under the vacant home tax program, homes unoccupied for more than 20 weeks, or 140 days, incur a three per cent levy on top of their regular property taxes, unless the owner provides documentation to the contrary.

Starting Jan. 1, 2025, the period of unoccupancy where the levy could be applied will extend to 183 days, or about 26 weeks.

There are exemptions that allow a home to remain vacant.

"One of them being that it's under renovation," said Windsor's Finance Commissioner and City Treasurer Janice Guthrie. "Perhaps, the homeowner has passed away and it takes time for the estate to be settled.

"Certain individuals may leave for periods of time throughout the year, but if it is their primary residence, it is not subject to the vacant tax," said Guthrie.

Any property owner found deliberately falsifying information is subject to a $3,500 fine.

Guthrie noted that the city has received about 150 complaints from residents frustrated with idle homes in their neighbourhoods. She estimates there are between 250 and 300 vacant homes in Windsor.

However, she added the city has, "not completed any due diligence on that."

"It is just preliminary indications," Guthrie said, noting it's too early to assess the effectiveness of the vacant home tax so far.

"We're just now sending out the declarations and starting those conversations with property owners. The intent of the program, though, is not to be punitive, given the situation we're in and that people are in desperate need of housing."

Residents like Caibaiosai find it surprising that any homeowner would leave a property vacant for an extended period.

Around the corner from Caibaiosai's home is a property that neighbours say has been empty for about 10 years.

"If you're going to have a vacant home, do something with it," said Caibaiosai. "Make it into low-income housing for the people that can't afford it."