Windsor’s Little Italy brings cycling road races to the streets this weekend

On Saturday, Windsor's Little Italy comes alive with the "Tour di Via Italia."

It's a series of competitive cycling road races that takes to the streets of a vibrant part of the city. The bike race has survived several iterations and is typically held on the Sunday of Labour Day weekend on the same Erie Street circuit since 1958.

Filip Rocca is a co-owner of Mezzo restaurant on Erie Street. Rocca is also the president of the Erie Street Business Improvement Association and is enthusiastic about this community-engaging event.

"Mezzo has been here for 21 years and it's just an amazing event,” said Rocca. “To sit on a patio, enjoy amazing Italian food and then watch the races at the same time, [it’s] just an extra entertainment piece."

Race promoter and announcer Nick Dwyer, a former competitive racer in the event, is expecting a healthy turnout by locals of all ages.

"The racing starts at 11 a.m. - we have four main events,” said Dwyer. “We also have a novice event and we have kids racing. So, it'll be pretty steady action until 7 p.m."

Filip Rocca and Nick Dwyer of the Tour di Via Italia event that will be held on August 12, 2023, as seen on August 10, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

A road race bike similar to those that will be featured in the races at the Tour di Via Italia on August 12, 2023, as seen on August 10, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)