WINDSOR - The Unemployed Help Centre’s Coats for Kids program has been saved this year with some help from the Windsor-Essex community.

One member from the community has donated a space and Cintas will be washing and cleaning all coats before distribution.

The location will be used to sort and pack the coats accordingly for distribution. Officials say this space was essential to carry on with the program.

June Muir, CEO of the Unemployed Help Centre, says Cintas has been washing and hanging all donated coats and without this support they could not have saved this program.

"We appreciate their generosity and they have also donated hangers and 400 clear plastic bags," says Muir.

By working together, Muir says they will be able to help many children and adults this season by providing them with a warm winter coat.

The campaign is still in need of gently used coats. Anyone who wants to donate can visit the website at www.uhc.ca for a list of sites. The 2019 campaign will begin distribution across the city on Nov. 9.