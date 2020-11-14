Advertisement
OPP release sketch of suspect in alleged assault on young girl
Published Saturday, November 14, 2020 7:06PM EST
OPP looking for man involved in alleged assault of young girl (Source: OPP)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP looks to the public to help with a young girl who was assaulted on Broadway Street in Belle River.
On Thursday, around 6:00 p.m., an elderly man approached a young girl who was riding her bicycle and engaged in a conversation.
The man proceeded to kiss girl several times against her will.
The youth pushed away from the suspect, reporting the incident to her parents.
The suspect is described as:
- Male
- White
- 50-60 years of age
- 5'4"
- Slightly hunched over
- Short dark hair, balding on top
- Wearing a dark sweater and dark pants
- Hearing aid in right ear
An investigation is ongoing, but the police ask anyone who recognizes the description and provided sketch to contact them at 519-723-2491 or 1-888-310-1122.