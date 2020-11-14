WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP looks to the public to help with a young girl who was assaulted on Broadway Street in Belle River.

On Thursday, around 6:00 p.m., an elderly man approached a young girl who was riding her bicycle and engaged in a conversation.

The man proceeded to kiss girl several times against her will.

The youth pushed away from the suspect, reporting the incident to her parents.

The suspect is described as:

Male

White

50-60 years of age

5'4"

Slightly hunched over

Short dark hair, balding on top

Wearing a dark sweater and dark pants

Hearing aid in right ear

An investigation is ongoing, but the police ask anyone who recognizes the description and provided sketch to contact them at 519-723-2491 or 1-888-310-1122.