WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP looks to the public to help with a young girl who was assaulted on Broadway Street in Belle River.

On Thursday, around 6:00 p.m., an elderly man approached a young girl who was riding her bicycle and engaged in a conversation.

The man proceeded to kiss girl several times against her will.

The youth pushed away from the suspect, reporting the incident to her parents.

The suspect is described as:

  • Male
  • White
  • 50-60 years of age
  • 5'4"
  • Slightly hunched over
  • Short dark hair, balding on top
  • Wearing a dark sweater and dark pants
  • Hearing aid in right ear

An investigation is ongoing, but the police ask anyone who recognizes the description and provided sketch to contact them at 519-723-2491 or 1-888-310-1122.