WINDSOR -- With less than a week to go, the Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign is short by $132,000 for its fundraising goal.

Spokesperson Shannon Wise says with a short time left, it's a long way to go to achieve a $350,000 goal.

Wise adds the need in Windsor remains substantial and organization can't afford to miss the mark.

It's appealing for donations at kettles throughout the city, or asking people to call or to donate online.