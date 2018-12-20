

CTV Windsor





With just five days left, the annual Christmas kettle campaign is shy of its $320,000 funding raising goal for this year.

Spokesperson Shannon Wise tells CTV Windsor as of Thursday just over $254,000 has been raised.

Officials say it’s not just monetary donations, they also need more volunteers to staff the kettles.

There are 16 kettle locations across the area, but donations are also accepted on line at fillthekettle.com

The kettle campaign does more than just pay for Christmas baskets, it also keeps the Sally Ann's food bank going all year round.