WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor resident wins $50,000

    Robert Dikan. (Source: OLG) Robert Dikan. (Source: OLG)
    Share

    A Windsor resident is walking away with $50,000 after buying a scratch ticket.

    Robert Dikan won the top prize on the $50 Instant $50K Casino game.

    The winning ticket was bought at Busy Bee Convenience on Tecumseh Road.

    Dikan’s plans for his winnings were not shared.

