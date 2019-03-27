

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital officials are warning the public about “spam” email containing fake job opportunities.

Numerous individuals have told the hospital about receiving the emails.

The fraudulent emails claim to make an offer of employment from a “chief employment director” to individuals in other countries.



Most recently, an email to an individual in India claimed to be from “Windsor Community Hospitals” (windsor.hospitals@surgical.net) and was signed off by a “Timothy Brien, Chief Employment Director, Windsor Hospital.” No such individual or title exists at WRH.



Hospital officials say they would never send any offers of employment without a complete interview and discussion in advance.



They have previously notified police authorities regarding these emails.

Anyone who receives an email claiming to be from the hospital as indicated above, is asked to contact the hospital and do not respond to the suspicious emails.