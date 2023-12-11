Windsor Regional Hospital submits early plans for future of Ouellette Campus

Windsor Regional Hospital is marking another “planning milestone” with the submission of a plan for the Ouellette Campus that will see a 24/7 urgent care centre, diagnostic imaging and lab services downtown.

The hospital submitted a Stage 1.3 plan for the downtown campus to the Ministry of Health which includes the proposed scope of serviced to be offered at the Ouellette Campus after the planned acute care hospital opens on County Road 42 and 9th Concession.

“Residents in downtown Windsor will have access to urgent care services close to home, at a hospital-run urgent care centre where they will be treated by the same emergency-trained staff and physicians who work at the Emergency Department in the new acute care hospital,” hospital president and CEO David Musyj said in a news release. “In addition, patients will have access to medical tests, treatments, lab work and a variety of out-patient services at the Ouellette location.”

Musyj said the plan, that was submitted to the minister after receiving endorsement from the WRH board of directors, underscores the hospital’s commitment to ensuring patients receive accessible care after the new hospital opens.

Highlights include:

An Urgent Care Centre that will operate 24/7

Diagnostic Imaging

Laboratory

Pharmacy Services

Medical Daycare

Outpatient Services

Administrative Services

Hospital officials say renal dialysis will also continue to be offered to patients in the Bell Building, located on the Ouellette site.

Officials say the plan submission is based on current and projected future patient volumes. It’s designed to complement the services that will be offered at the new hospital site, while integrating community feedback received throughout the planning process.

Early plans for the new acute care hospital were submitted to the Ministry of Health in April 2023. Officials say WRH is on track to meet its timeline with the tendering process expected to start in 2025 and “shovels in the ground” by 2026.