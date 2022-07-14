Windsor Regional Hospital reports COVID-19 outbreak, limits visitors to unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Met Campus at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The outbreak is the 7 North unit at the Met campus.

So far eight patients have tested positive for COVID-19 in the unit. Hospital officials say the majority of patients are currently not experiencing any symptoms. All patients are being monitored for any signs and symptoms and are actively being tested for COVID-19.

In order to reduce the likelihood of spread, and to protect our patients, staff and visitors, we are restricting visitation to two fully vaccinated visitors per patient on 7 North for the duration of the outbreak. All visitors must comply with masking requirements.

Due to the volume of patients impacted by these outbreaks, we are recommending that anyone discharged from hospital self-monitor for symptoms and attempt to self-isolate for 10 days following discharge.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early. All patients are tested for COVID-19 on admission into hospital and again following admission to hospital, whether they are symptomatic or not.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website on Thursday, there are 13 total outbreaks in the region.