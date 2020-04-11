WINDSOR, ONT. -- With visitor restrictions in place due to COVID-19, Windsor Regional Hospital recognizes being able to communicate with your loved one who is admitted to hospital is more complicated and difficult.

As a result, Windsor Regional Hospital has created a process where families can request to "FaceTime with their loved one". The electronic devices are used to set up a FaceTime video call between patients and their families.

Through the donation of fifteen iPads by many individuals, led by Jasmine Jasey and President and CEO of The Job Shoppe, Meighen Nehme, hospital officials say they have been able to facilitate over 65 Face-time sessions for patients already.

Windsor Regional Hospital patient, Robert Ferris recently connected with his wife Susan. “It’s wonderful. The other day when you did it, made me feel so much more at peace because not being there is so hard”, says Susan Ferris. “We thank you for everything that you are doing and being up there and looking after him and everyone else.”

If your loved one is in hospital and unable to arrange communication with their family, you can contact, Jordyn Liebman at 226-759-7989 or email Jordyn.Liebman@wrh.on.ca.

The Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation is coordinating donations of medical and personal protective equipment and has established a fund to support our staff during this pandemic. Visit www.wrhfoundation.ca or call 519-987-3160- or 519-995-2392 for more information.