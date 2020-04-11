Windsor McDonald's worker tests positive for COVID-19
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 11:33AM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- A McDonald's restaurant in Windsor is closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee last worked at the 3354 Dougall Ave. location on March 31.
The restaurant is closed so a third party company can clean and sanitize the facility.
Crew members who may have been in contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further notice.
Patrons who may have visited the restaurant on March 31 should consult local health officials for guidance.