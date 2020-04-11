LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region Saturday, bringing the total to 299.

The death toll remains at eight patients.

Overall in the region, 2089 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 200 tests are pending.

In Chatham-Kent, there was one new case Saturday, 19 in total.

One person has died from the virus according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.

Across the river in Detroit, there are 6,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 327 deaths.