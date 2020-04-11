Nine new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex, one in Chatham-Kent
Published Saturday, April 11, 2020 1:05PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 in the region Saturday, bringing the total to 299.
The death toll remains at eight patients.
Overall in the region, 2089 people have been tested for COVID-19 and 200 tests are pending.
In Chatham-Kent, there was one new case Saturday, 19 in total.
One person has died from the virus according to Chatham-Kent Public Health.
Across the river in Detroit, there are 6,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 327 deaths.