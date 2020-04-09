Decontamination tents installed outside Windsor-Essex hospitals
Published Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:48PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, April 9, 2020 4:49PM EDT
Tented areas have appeared at Windsor Regional Hospital’s two campuses in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, April 9, 2020. (Michelle Maluske / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Don’t be alarmed by tents that have sprung up at Windsor-Essex hospitals.
In the last few days tented areas have appeared at Windsor Regional Hospital’s two campuses and Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.
They are for Essex-Windsor EMS.
Paramedics need somewhere to decontaminate themselves and to properly dispose of their personal protective equipment.
The tents will remain in place until the COVID-19 crisis eases.