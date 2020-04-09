WINDSOR, ONT. -- Don’t be alarmed by tents that have sprung up at Windsor-Essex hospitals.

In the last few days tented areas have appeared at Windsor Regional Hospital’s two campuses and Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington.

They are for Essex-Windsor EMS.

Paramedics need somewhere to decontaminate themselves and to properly dispose of their personal protective equipment.

The tents will remain in place until the COVID-19 crisis eases.