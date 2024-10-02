Windsor re-dedicates Boer War Memorial in Jackson Park
The City of Windsor, in partnership with members of local military organizations, hosted a re-dedication ceremony on Wednesday for the historic Boer War Memorial in Jackson Park.
The special commemoration served to re-dedicate the significant piece while showcasing the recent work that took place to restore the monument that honours the Boer War in South Africa.
"It's important to remember those who served, whether they came back or not. That's the most important thing," said Army veteran and Lieutenant-Colonel (retired) Hardy Wheeler. "This memorial being refurbished by the city is a recognition that it's important."
According to the city, the Boer War Memorial was built as a memorial fountain in honour of the Canadian volunteers who served as soldiers of the British Empire during the war in South Africa. It was dedicated by the local military community in 1906 and meant to support “the Windsor boys who lost their lives in South Africa”.
The memorial fountain was originally situated outside a post office in downtown Windsor and later moved to Jackson Park in 1932.
When Ouellette Avenue was extended in 1961, the memorial was moved and re-dedicated again at its current location on the south edge of the Queen Elizabeth II Sunken Gardens.
The community gathers for a re-dedication service for the Boer War Memorial in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 2, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
In a news release, Wheeler explained, “as soldiers, we are called to serve when and where asked by our government. The South African War, 1899 to 1902, also called the Boer War, was the first overseas deployment of the Canadian military. It was a nasty conflict. This memorial is Windsor’s first ‘war memorial’, dedicated in 1906 and refurbished several times since, including this year. The memorial is important, so we remember the 48 local citizens who served in South Africa and especially those who died or were wounded in service to Canada.”
"It was designed to be a watering hole for horses, and they put cups out on the edge of the fountain for people that they wanted to drink. So, times have changed," said Rev. Gene Lotz, author of Canadians in a Forgotten War – Boer War, 1899 to 1902.
"When it was dedicated, Windsor had a population of 10,000. 5,000 people showed up and they were renting out windows across the street for $1 a window so you could stand and see... So, it was a really big deal.”
“The last veteran that served from Windsor Essex County, he died in1977,” Lotz continued. “That's when this legacy stopped being their legacy and became our legacy. It's just wonderful that it's been restored, rejuvenated and remembered."
Work to restore the memorial began in April 2024 through Clifford Restoration Limited. Mayor Drew Dilkens said the entire project cost $675,000 and included restoration work to the memorial, the pathway leading up to it and the surrounding areas.
The Boer War Memorial re-dedication service in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 2, 2024. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
"It's something that's been on the books since 2020," Dilkens stated.
"Today we actually got the job done and taking care of our heritage is expensive. It doesn't matter what it is we're taking care of. This was a heritage monument, something the community really rallied behind to fund back in 1906 and today's commitment and re-dedication is just an affirming commitment that this community continues to care and remembers those who made the ultimate sacrifice."
Dilkens said Windsor has a proud tradition of honouring local veterans and remembering their bravery and sacrifices, noting the Boer War Memorial is an important commemorative marker in Jackson Park and a special focal point for Windsor’s military history.
"We will not forget our veterans who served in our military," Dilkens added.
