Windsor prepares to open sports fields in May

Preparations are under way to ensure the City of Windsor’s sports fields and diamonds are ready for the annual May opening.

Weather permitting, city staff are planning to open baseball/softball diamonds on Saturday, May 4, and all other activities on Saturday, May 11.

Residents are being asked to refrain from using the fields and diamonds until they are officially opened, as the turf needs time to mature and staff need time to complete important pre-season maintenance.

The city warns that using the fields without a permit may be subject to a fine for unauthorized use.

For questions about specific sport fields, permits and permissions to use, please call the Seasonal and Sports Facilitator at 519-253-2300 ext. 2714.