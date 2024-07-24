Leamington business fined $65,000

South Essex Fabricating Inc. in Leamington was handed a $65,000 fine following the critical injury of a worker.

The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said the company failed to shore the walls as a trench, as required under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in Nov. 2022.

Workers were fixing a damaged storm water drainage pipe and were also contracted to build an addition to a greenhouse.

The Ministry of Labour said the trench, where the pipe was located, was just over seven feet in width and eight feet deep. It added the distance between the ends was 23 feet and the walls were cut vertically with very little or no sloping, with no shoring in place.

The walls collapsed on a worker, according to the Ministry, resulting in critical injuries.

In addition, the Ministry also found the employer failed to ensure the proper measures and procedures were followed.