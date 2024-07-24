WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Leamington business fined $65,000

    Source: Chris Ryan/OJO Images via Getty Images Plus. Source: Chris Ryan/OJO Images via Getty Images Plus.
    Share

    South Essex Fabricating Inc. in Leamington was handed a $65,000 fine following the critical injury of a worker.

    The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development said the company failed to shore the walls as a trench, as required under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in Nov. 2022.

    Workers were fixing a damaged storm water drainage pipe and were also contracted to build an addition to a greenhouse.

    The Ministry of Labour said the trench, where the pipe was located, was just over seven feet in width and eight feet deep. It added the distance between the ends was 23 feet and the walls were cut vertically with very little or no sloping, with no shoring in place.

    The walls collapsed on a worker, according to the Ministry, resulting in critical injuries.

    In addition, the Ministry also found the employer failed to ensure the proper measures and procedures were followed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Inside Out 2' becomes highest-grossing animated movie of all time

    If there’s one emotion that Disney and Pixar are probably feeling right now, it’s joy. That’s after movie sequel 'Inside Out 2' became the highest-grossing animated film of all time, raking in US$1.46 billion at the global box office and dethroning former record holder 'Frozen 2' from 2019, according to Disney on Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News