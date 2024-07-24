WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Politicians come together to celebrate Gordie Howe International Bridge deck connection

    Politicians and workers celebrate the deck connection on the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) Politicians and workers celebrate the deck connection on the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on July 24, 2024. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Politicians came together at the Gordie Howe International Bridge Wednesday afternoon to celebrate its deck connection.

    Among the crowd was Sean Fraser, Canada’s Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, and Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor.

    The deck completion marks the bridge becoming an official border crossing.

    “Canada and the United States have always done big things together,” said Fraser. “As the largest and most ambitious infrastructure project along the Canada-United States border, the Gordie Howe International Bridge is proof of just that.”

    He added the bridge will also drive economic growth and create more jobs.

    “Making connections is what the Gordie Howe International Bridge is all about,” said Charl van Niekerk, CEO of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

    “While we celebrate the physical deck connection, it gives us the opportunity to look to the very near future when we will see truck drivers make their way to deliver their freight to market, commuters heading to work and back home again, and tourists enjoying the views.”

    The bridge spans 853 metres, making it the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America and the tenth longest in the world.

    It will be open in Fall 2025.

