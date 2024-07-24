'We want what's best for the neighbourhood': Residents given more time to lobby for change

The residents of Spago Crescent in South Windsor are open to change.

“We just want what's best for the neighbourhood and this is not what's best for the neighbourhood,” Daniela Fraley told CTV News while pointing towards a property slated for 27 townhouses.

“We're concerned about the traffic,” Fraley said. “We're concerned about people's safety. We don't oppose progress but progress in the right place.”

The item was on the agenda at city council Monday but deferred until Sept. 9, buying the neighbourhood time to lobby and plead their case.

“We think it's not going to work for the neighbourhood and it's going to create all sorts of different problems,” said Slavisa Simovic, who lives next to the property.

Ward 9 city councillor Kieran McKenzie points out a 76-unit apartment building was slated for the property, but that was dropped to the current 27 townhomes.

“Which is a two-third reduction in the intensification on that property and is a direct reflection of the concerns that were raised by the residents, myself and city administration.”

Simovic feels the current proposal for three-story townhouses doesn’t fit the neighbourhood.

“Refusing one very outrageous proposal doesn't mean second proposal that is still outrageous is acceptable.”

McKenzie said the concerns of the neighbourhood have been taken seriously with analysis of traffic impacts and potential flooding risks.

“What we found through the analysis and reviewed by the city, unbiased review there, the traffic impact for example, to use a word and quote it, is negligible.

Simovic expects the development will bring major changes to the traffic flow in front of his house but McKenzie said improvements are forthcoming.

“A number of other improvements are going to happen, including a sidewalk that'll be constructed in the neighbourhood to make it safer than it already is,” McKenzie said, but according to Simovic, the sidewalk creates another issue.

“If they put a sidewalk in front of my house, I will not be able to park a car in my driveway. It's too short, so I'll be constantly breaking the law.” Simovic said with a laugh.

With over a month before the next council meeting, Simovic would be open to having an independent study done by a third party to determine what is best for the property.

“As they say, compromising is the art of making both parties unsatisfied equally.”