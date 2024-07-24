Thousands expected for car festival this weekend In Amherstburg

This weekend, the town of Amherstburg will be a car-lover's dreamland come true.

The 18th annual "Amherstburg Gone Car Crazy" event takes place on Sunday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

It's free for all patrons. A $10 fee applies to those interested in entering their special vehicle to win prizes.

The single day event usually draws 5,000 visitors. Car enthusiasts will see classic, iconic and custom cars - old and new.

Scott Elliott is the chairperson of the event and has been involved with the organization of the special day for over a decade. Elliott is happy to bring together car enthusiasts from the community and beyond and he stresses that it is fun for the entire family.

"There's two ice cream stores in downtown Amherstburg [and] there's the splash pad at Toddy Jones Park,” said Elliott.

“British Beat 66 will be playing from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., so it's a good family entertainment day."

Former CTV News anchor, Jim Crichton, is the Master of Ceremonies (MC) for the day’s festivities. Event organizers suggest getting to the family-friendly event early.

Scott Elliot poses with an orange Chevy Corvette. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)