Matthew House in need of skilled trades volunteers

    Matthew House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.

    Speaking on AM800’s The Morning Drive, Executive Director Mike Morency said renovations are underway on the laundry room but some volunteers who were working on the project became unavailable.

    “We have the equipment… [The project] has ground to a halt. We need a tiny bit of money to pay for a little bit of materials, but mostly we need some quality hands to finish the walls and finish the floors so we can put the equipment in there and get using it.”

    Morency said Matthew House is caring for 76 people, including 28 children this summer, and the work needing to be complete is for laundry services. He is asking anyone with experience in drywall/wall repair, paint, vinyl floor tile, or ability to strip and wax a floor, contact the organization.

    Matthew House is a refugee welcome centre in Windsor that helps refugees integrate through housing and basic needs.

     

