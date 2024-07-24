Windsor/Essex County Humane Society reopening vet clinic

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society has announced its veterinary clinic will continue services on Thursday.

In a post on Facebook, it said the priority will be requests for services that were previously cancelled.

The public is asked not to call the Humane Society for an appointment.

“When we are able to take bookings, they will appear online,” it said.

More information on the Humane Society’s increased access to the clinic will be posted on its website.