Check your tickets: $1M winning Maxmillions ticket sold in Windsor

Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Windsor is $1-million richer.

The OLG is asking everyone to check their tickets since one Maxmillions winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Windsor.

The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is still up for grabs for Friday’s draw, but players in Ontario won plenty of the other prizes in Tuesday night’s draw.

Two tickets for the Lotto Max Second Prize, each worth $132,165.90, were purchased in the Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry area and on OLG.ca.

Two Encore prizes worth $100,000 each were won with tickets sold in the Dufferin-Peel area and Welland.

You can check your tickets on the OLG app or at a retailer.

The next Lotto Max draw on Friday July 26,will offer the $70 million jackpot and an estimated 12 Maxmillions prizes.