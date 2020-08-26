WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 20-year-old Windsor man was allegedly caught trafficking drugs while police were in the area conducting a separate investigation.

Members of the Windsor police Property Crimes Unit were in the neighbourhood of Curry Avenue and University Avenue Tuesday for an investigation when they spotted the man “actively trafficking illicit drugs.”

Police say the suspect was arrested without incident.

Through investigation police seized a quantity of drugs and Canadian currency which was in the suspect’s possession.

Windsor man Johnny Furia, 20, is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (oxycodone pills) and possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine).