    • Windsor police seek identity of woman who went missing in Detroit River

    Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who went missing last month in the Detroit River.

    Officers were called to the area of Ouellette Avenue and Riverside Drive around 3 a.m. on Sept. 24 after a woman was seen going into the river.

    The Windsor Police Service, along with the OPP underwater search and recovery team conductive an extensive search of the area, but police say they were unable to find her.

    Police described the woman as white, about 40 years old, 5’6” with a large build and curly red hair. She was last seen wearing dark clothes and white Puma running shoes.

    Police are asking anyone with information to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

