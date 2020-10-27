Windsor police responded to a multi-vehicle crash and a car and motorcycle collision Tuesday evening.

Police say the first incident was a four vehicle collision on Riverside Drive and Drouillard Road around 4:30 p.m.

All injuries as a result of the crash were minor, police say.

The second collision was between a motorcycle and a car at Mill Street and Sandwich Street around 6:45 p.m.

Police say one person is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash.

The intersection was temporarily closed.

The Intersection of Sandwich at Mill Street will be temporarily closed until further notice, please avoid the area #yqgtraffic -04861 — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) October 27, 2020

- With files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu