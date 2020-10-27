Advertisement
Windsor police respond to pair of motor vehicle collisions
Published Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7:43PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, October 27, 2020 7:50PM EDT
Four vehicle collision at Riverside Drive and Drouillard Road in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 2020. (Sijia Liu/CTV Windsor)
Windsor police responded to a multi-vehicle crash and a car and motorcycle collision Tuesday evening.
Police say the first incident was a four vehicle collision on Riverside Drive and Drouillard Road around 4:30 p.m.
All injuries as a result of the crash were minor, police say.
The second collision was between a motorcycle and a car at Mill Street and Sandwich Street around 6:45 p.m.
Police say one person is in hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the crash.
The intersection was temporarily closed.
- With files from CTV Windsor's Sijia Liu
