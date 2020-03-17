WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Police Service reports it only took a matter of hours to put an alleged bank robber in handcuffs.

On Saturday, the TD Bank in downtown Windsor, in the 100 block of Ouellette Avenue, saw a man flip a bank employee a note before making off with a quantity of cash.

Officers responded to the bank shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

It was a little after 6 p.m. when police report a suspect was found in the area of Church Street and Wyandotte Street West and arrested without incident.

Police report there were no injuries as a result of the robbery and no weapon was involved.

Windsor police also allege the suspect had a small amount of heroin.

A 31-year-old man of no fixed address is charged with robbery and possession of a controlled substance.