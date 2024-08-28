Windsor police recover stolen vehicle

The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has recovered a stolen vehicle with the help of its automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology.

On Monday, a 2023 SUV was reported stolen by the owner in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, an officer patrolling the 300 block of Wyandotte Street East, was alerted of the stolen vehicle by the ALPR system.

Four occupants were arrested, according to police. A 27-year-old woman is now charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The others were released without charges.