WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor police recover stolen vehicle

    Windsor Police Services car. (File) Windsor Police Services car. (File)
    Share

    The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has recovered a stolen vehicle with the help of its automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology.

    On Monday, a 2023 SUV was reported stolen by the owner in the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue.

    On Tuesday morning, an officer patrolling the 300 block of Wyandotte Street East, was alerted of the stolen vehicle by the ALPR system.

    Four occupants were arrested, according to police. A 27-year-old woman is now charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

    The others were released without charges.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News