$14,000 in psilocybin seized at Fun Guyz in Chatham

Chatham-Kent police seized about $14,000 worth of psilocybin seized at Fun Guyz in Chatham.

On Friday at 1:30 p.m., the Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant at the location on St. Clair Street in Chatham, as a part of an ongoing investigation.

During the search police seized over 1000 grams of psilocybin, valued at over $14,000. Police say signage was also removed from the building that promoted the illegal sale of psilocybin.

“It is important to note that the possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal in Canada,” said police in a news release.

Residents are urged to avoid engaging in illegal activities and report any suspicious behaviour to the CKPS at 519-352-134 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).