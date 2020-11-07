WINDSOR, ONT. -- It was a busy Friday for the Windsor police Traffic Enforcement Branch.

During a Friday traffic blitz Windsor police issued 78 tickets including two stunt driving offences.

Officers targeted aggressive driving along E.C. Row Friday where they issued 78 enforcement actions.

Police say the majority were for speeding, including two for stunt driving which is speeding more than 50 km/hr over the posted limit.

The traffic branch also conducted three ride programs Friday night where 449 vehicles were inspected.

Police say officers also issued two three-day license suspensions and one driver was arrested on an impaired charge for exceeding the legal blood alcohol limit.