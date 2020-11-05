WINDSOR, ONT. -- A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening-injuries after a crash in Amherstburg.

The Windsor Police Service Amherstburg Detachment is currently investigating the serious collision between two vehicles.

Patrol officers were called to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 20 (Front Road North) and Kingsbridge Drive on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers saw a damaged automobile and motorcycle. The driver of the vehicle was on scene and had not been injured. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was lying near the motorcycle and was found to be suffering from potentially life-threatening-injuries.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Collision Reconstruction Unit attended and processed the scene.

Officers interviewed a number of witnesses at the scene.

The roadways have since reopened and the matter remains under active investigation.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.