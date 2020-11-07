WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police responded to two separate break-and-enter incidents overnight Friday.

In the first incident, officers were dispatched to the area of McCreary Line in Wallaceburg in response to a break-and-enter call. Police say sometime overnight, unknown suspects entered a shed and removed a Toro riding lawn mower valued at $4,200.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kyle Blommers at kyleb@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87286.

The second break and enter occurred at a business on Grand Avenue East in Chatham.

Police say sometime overnight an unknown suspect or suspects cut the lock off a storage unit and entered making off with around $4,000 of jewellery and fishing tackle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Don Letourneau at donaldl@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #87074.

Anonymous callers for either incident can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and could be eligible for a cash reward.