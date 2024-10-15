Nine impaired drivers charged in Thanksgiving blitz: Essex County OPP

Essex County OPP officers took nine alleged impaired drivers off the road over the Thanksgiving weekend.

"It's crucial to address the issue of impaired driving, as it poses significant risks to everyone on the road. The alarming number of drivers charged over the weekend highlights the ongoing challenge we face in combating this problem,” said Superintendent Mark Loucas, Detachment Commander for Essex County OPP.

Loucas said community awareness and proactive measures are essential.

“Encouraging individuals to plan ahead and make safe transportation arrangements can help prevent tragedies. Additionally, the public's role in reporting suspicious driving behavior to the police is vital in fostering safer roadways for all. Together, we can work towards reducing impaired driving incidents and ensuring our streets are safe," said Loucas.

Breakdown of charges

On Friday at 6:20 p.m., a 21-year-old Leamington resident was spoken to on Bennie Ave. in Leamington, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Dangerous Operation

· Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges.

On Friday at 8:19 p.m., a 39-year-old Tilbury resident was stopped on County Road 22 in Lakeshore and been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charge.

On Saturday at 12:42 a.m., a 26-year-old Leamington resident, was pulled over on Highway 77 in Leamington and has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges.

On Saturday at 12:50 a.m., a 66-year-old Lakeshore man on County Road 22 in Lakeshore has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charge.

On Saturday at 3:25 a.m., a 33-year-old Tecumseh woman was stopped on Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh and has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges.

On Saturday at 7:49 p.m., a 54-year-old Kingsville woman was spoken to on County Road 20 in Essex and has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

· Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor, to answer to the charge.

On Saturday at 8:08 p.m., a 40-year-old Leamington resident on Erie Street South in Leamington was charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charge.

On Saturday at 10:22 p.m., a 41-year-old Leamington man was spoken to on Lakeshore Road 113 in the Lakeshore and has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charge.

On Monday at approximately 6:22 p.m., a 55-year-old Kingsville resident on Cherry Ave in the Leamington was charged with:

· Operation while impaired - alcohol

· Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charge.

All drivers received a 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (A.D.L.S.) and a 7-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

If you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, by drug of alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.