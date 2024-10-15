Comedian Ben Schwartz booked for Caesars Windsor

Caesars Windsor is hosting a night of improv comedy with Ben Schwartz and special guests.

The comedians will take the Colosseum stage on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.

Schwartz stars in Universal Pictures’ horror comedy Renfield, released in April of this year. You can also catch him starring opposite Kevin Hart and John Cena in Die Hart 2: Die Harter.

Schwartz has leading roles in the AppleTV+ miniseries The Afterparty, as well as the second season of Netflix’s series Space Force, in which he stars opposite Steve Carell and John Malkovich. Schwartz is also the voice of Sonic in the Sonic the Hedgehog movie series.

He has also co-created and starred in three improv comedy specials on Netflix entitled Middleditch & Schwartz.

Schwartz brings his talented friends on stage to create a completely improvised comedy show. Nothing is prepared beforehand, every word is made up on the spot, creating a unique comedy experience for every city.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. and on show days from noon to 10 p.m.

Caesars Rewards members can purchase presale tickets at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 or older to attend concerts and enter the casino and all other outlets.