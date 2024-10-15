Here’s what this MADD rep has learned in 20 years of advocating against drunk driving

In his 20 years with MADD Canada, Chaouki Hamka has witnessed many changes regarding impaired driving — from heightened societal awareness to legislative shifts and better enforcement.

Still, impaired driving remains the "leading criminal cause of death" in Canada, he said.

"I wish MADD didn’t have to exist because impaired driving is a senseless act. It’s a selfish decision people make," said Hamka.

Last week, Hamka celebrated his 20th anniversary with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Canada.

Hamka first joined MADD in 1994 as an 18-year-old St. Clair College student, tasked with completing 40 hours of community service for a school project.

"I blindly chose MADD without really thinking about it," said Hamka, adding that his professor gave him a list of 50 organizations to choose from.

"After completing the 40 hours, I realized the importance of the organization. It’s an important cause, and I felt compelled to stick with it."

What’s changed

Now the community leader for MADD Windsor and Essex County, Hamka said he’s seen significant changes in impaired driving legislation over the past two decades.

Previously, police needed probable cause to demand a breath sample, such as the smell of alcohol, red eyes, or signs of intoxication.

That changed in 2018 when mandatory alcohol screening became law in Canada, allowing police to request a breath sample without probable cause.

"That's really important, especially for RIDE programs. Police can carry a breathalyzer and demand a breath sample from every driver without needing probable cause," said Hamka.

"In most European countries and others around the world, this has saved many lives, with almost a 40 to 50 per cent reduction in impaired driving."

Hamka added that ongoing education about the dangers of impaired driving has shifted young people's attitudes about it — but statistics from the Ontario Provincial Police suggest the problem is worsening.

By the numbers

In the first eight months of 2023, the OPP responded to 127 impaired driving incidents in Essex County.

For the same period in 2024, that number sits at 151 — a 19 per cent increase.

"And if we look at the same period over the last five years, it’s an overall increase of 54 per cent," said OPP Const. Steven Duguay.

Enforcement

However, statistics tell only part of the story. According to Duguay, the increase is not solely due to worsening impaired driving but also the result of more enforcement.

Take RIDE programs, for example — police checkpoints set up randomly to catch and deter impaired drivers by stopping vehicles and conducting sobriety checks.

Duguay said Essex County OPP held 107 RIDE events for the first eight months of 2019.

In the same period for 2024, police in the region have conducted 853 RIDE events.

Duguay noted that RIDE checkpoints now happen at any time of the day or night, "whether it’s 10 a.m. or 2 a.m."

"Our officers are being more proactive, out on the roads, looking for impaired drivers," said Duguay, adding that the public no longer tolerates impaired driving the way it used to.

"They’re more observant, and we’re receiving more traffic complaints about possible impaired drivers... and it’s not just alcohol anymore. We’re also dealing with other substances that impair judgment, including drugs."

Duguay said he’s still surprised by the excuses drivers make when caught during RIDE checks or traffic stops.

"They often say they didn’t think it was a big deal, that it was just a short distance, or that the time of day made it okay. Others believe their tolerance level is fine," said Duguay, adding that myths about sobering up quickly, such as "taking a cold shower" or "drinking coffee," persist.

"The truth is, the only thing that sobers you up is time. Even if you sleep through the night, you might not be okay to drive in the morning."

As for Hamka, he’s pleased to see law enforcement across Canada taking impaired driving more seriously over the last two decades.

"It’s not surprising that the numbers are going up, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing. It’s just that more people are finally getting caught," said Hamka.

MADD initiatives

Hamka has helped lead several MADD initiatives, including the "Campaign 911" program, which saw the installation of over 125 road signs across Windsor-Essex, the first memorial sign on municipal roads in Windsor and memorial benches along the riverfront.

"It’s humbling to meet with victims. I wish I didn’t have to meet them, but I’m proud to be part of their journey," said Hamka.

"Because of MADD’s work, and the work I’ve been involved in, more people are reporting impaired drivers. Before, people were afraid to call 911 because they didn’t want to snitch — but now they realize it’s about keeping the community safe."

Recent charges

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Essex County OPP charged nine people, ranging in age from 21 to 66 years old, for alcohol-related driving offences.

This past Saturday, Windsor police also charged two motorists for impaired driving within a four-hour span.

A 21-year-old man was charged after police responded to the 1600 block of Everts Avenue, near the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Tecumseh Road West, after a vehicle hit a pole just after 7 p.m.

According to police, the driver showed signs of impairment, such as slurred speech and the smell of alcohol, before failing a breath test.

About four hours later, police were called to the 1000 block of Edward Avenue, in Windsor’s Riverside neighbourhood, where a suspected impaired driver had collided with a parked car.