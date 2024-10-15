WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police dog Philie helps in $110,000 drug bust

    Police dog Philie and drugs seized in Leamongton, Ont. (Source: OPP) Police dog Philie and drugs seized in Leamongton, Ont. (Source: OPP)
    Essex County OPP are crediting police canine Philie for helping out in the seizure of illegal drugs, cash, and stolen property worth $110,000.

    A search warrant was executed by the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, members from the Leamington OPP detachment and assistance by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Canine Unit with Police Service Dog "Philie".

    An investigation was initiated by members of the Essex County OPP CSCU which led investigators to an address in the 100 block of Talbot Street West in Leamington.

    On Friday, investigators executed a search warrant at the Talbot Street West address, which resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, stolen property, cash and other offence-related items.

    A man has been arrested and charged.

    The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $104,024.

    The 35-year-old Leamington man has been charged with:

    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Cocaine (Two Counts)
    • Unauthorized Possession of Weapon
    • Possession of an identity document
    • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5000 - in Canada
    • Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order (Two Counts)
    • Fail to Comply with Probation Order (Four Counts)

    The accused was processed and was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.

    Any person with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

    Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

