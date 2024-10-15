WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Former United Way employee pleads guilty in fraud case

    Veronica Whittal, 48, made a court appearance in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor) Veronica Whittal, 48, made a court appearance in Chatham, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
    The woman accused of defrauding the Chatham-Kent United Way of hundreds of thousands of dollars as pleaded guilty.

    Veronica Whittal appeared in-person at the Chatham courthouse Friday to enter her plea after being charged with fraud.

    Police say the United Way was defrauded of more than $300,000.

    Money they say was taken from the proceeds of a charity show.

    Sentencing is set for Jan. 15.

