Former United Way employee pleads guilty in fraud case

The woman accused of defrauding the Chatham-Kent United Way of hundreds of thousands of dollars as pleaded guilty.

Veronica Whittal appeared in-person at the Chatham courthouse Friday to enter her plea after being charged with fraud.

Police say the United Way was defrauded of more than $300,000.

Money they say was taken from the proceeds of a charity show.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 15.