WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver charged after crash on E.C. Row Expressway ramp at Dougall

    File photo of a Windsor police cruiser taken in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV News) File photo of a Windsor police cruiser taken in Windsor, Ont. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV News)
    A driver has been charged after a crash near E.C. Row Expressway and Dougall Avenue.

    Windsor police responded the two-vehicle collision on the E.C. Row Expressway on-ramp at Dougall Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

    Officers arrived at the scene and found one vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

    Police say they learned that one vehicle was travelling southbound on Dougall when it collided with a vehicle that was making a westbound turn onto the ramp.

    Neither driver sustained physical injuries.

    The driver making the westbound turn was charged with careless driving.

