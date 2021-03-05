Advertisement
Windsor police major crime unit seek assistance in missing person investigation
Police are searching for Oyebode Oyenuga of Windsor who was last seen was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (courtesy Windsor police)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor police major crime unit is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Police say 25-year-old Windsor man Oyebode Oyenuga was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in Windsor driving a 2015 white BMW, license plate CRNW931.
Oyenuga is described as dark skinned Black, between 5'11" to 6'0", about 260 lbs. with a stocky build.
The major crime unit is actively investigating and police say they are concerned for his safety.
Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com